5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, several injured

The Lamjung district in northern-central Nepal on Wednesday was jolted with an earthquake having a magnitude of 5.8, leaving several people injured.

According to the details, with the epicenter in Bhulbhule of the Marsyangdi Rural Municipality, the tremor that struck at 5.42 am local time was felt in different parts of the country including in the capital Kathmandu.

As soon as the quake hit, people responded by fleeing their homes following the jolts, according to officials.

‘People panicked due to the strong tremor: Horn Prasad Luintel, the chief district officer at Lamjung, told to media.

“Three persons injured after the collapse of the walls of their houses are receiving treatment, while there are reports of damage in several houses,’ he added.

All the details of the loss are yet to be reported, said Luintel.

A police team has been mobilized to collect the details of the loss and support the victims in need.

The jolt was pretty strong. However, there haven’t been reports of any human casualty: Arjun Gurung, chairman of the rural municipality, told media.

‘We are still collecting the details about the loss.”

At least 9,000 people were killed in a 2015 devastating quake in Nepal.

It was the worst natural disaster to strike Nepal since the 1934 Nepal–Bihar earthquake.

The ground motion recorded in the capital of Nepal was of low frequency, which, along with its occurrence at an hour where many people in rural areas were working outdoors, decreased the loss of property and human lives.

The earthquake triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 22, making 25 April 2015 the deadliest day on the mountain in history.

The earthquake triggered another huge avalanche in the Langtang valley, where 250 people were reported missing.

Hundreds of thousands of Nepalese were made homeless with entire villages flattened, across many districts of the country.