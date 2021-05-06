Double Click 970×250

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Yunnan province

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 09:12 pm
Adsense 300×600
China Earthquake

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted China’s southwestern province Yunnan on Friday.

According to the details, the quake hit at 21:48 (1348 GMT) with its epicenter near the city of Dali, at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), said United States Geological Survey.

It was earlier recorded as a 6.0 magnitude quake before USGS revised its size upwards.

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) warned people in a post on the Twitter-like platform Weibo to “stay away from buildings”.

No casualties or major damage were reported.

A “series of smaller quakes” was followed in less than an hour before the major quake hit China.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

3 hours ago
‘Indiscriminate use of steroids’ may cause ‘Black Fungus’ among COVID-19 patients

New Delhi has set up special wards at three hospitals to cope...
coronavirus
3 hours ago
Indian states order emergency measures to counter ‘black fungus’ among COVID patients

India states ordered emergency procedures to counter an outpouring of the deadly...
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa
5 hours ago
Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa

Israeli occupation forces raid the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied...
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel
5 hours ago
US Senator Bernie Sanders Tables Resolution To Block $735 mn Arms Sale To Israel

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the US...
Indian Air Force Pilot Killed In MiG-21 Aircraft Crash
8 hours ago
Indian Air Force Pilot Killed In MiG-21 Aircraft Crash

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Airforce crashed near the Moga area...
"This Is The Euphoria Of Victory", Says Hamas Leader After Ceasefire With Israel
12 hours ago
“This Is The Euphoria Of Victory”, Says Hamas Leader After Ceasefire With Israel

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas after 11...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hammad Azhar
10 mins ago
Hammad Azhar denies reports of increasing electricity prices

It was earlier announced that the electricity price will be increased by...
Pakistan's GDP
22 mins ago
Pakistan’s GDP growth is estimated at 3.94% : Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday told via the micro-blogging site Twitter...
body doubles of Bollywood stars
54 mins ago
Have a look at the body doubles of Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Hrithik Roshan and Tapsee Pannu

Bollywood stars are considered superheroes in India. In movies, these actors are...
Imran Khan
2 hours ago
The day will come when the Palestinians will get their land: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the day will come when Palestinians...