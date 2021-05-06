6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Yunnan province

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted China’s southwestern province Yunnan on Friday.

According to the details, the quake hit at 21:48 (1348 GMT) with its epicenter near the city of Dali, at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), said United States Geological Survey.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.1 – 28 km NW of Dali, China https://t.co/msmxYWSHPE — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 21, 2021

It was earlier recorded as a 6.0 magnitude quake before USGS revised its size upwards.

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) warned people in a post on the Twitter-like platform Weibo to “stay away from buildings”.

No casualties or major damage were reported.

A “series of smaller quakes” was followed in less than an hour before the major quake hit China.