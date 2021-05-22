Double Click 970×250

60,000 pilgrims from all over world, including Pakistan to perform Hajj this year

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 12:29 am
Saudi Arabia has allowed 60,000 pilgrims from all over the world, including Pakistan, to perform Hajj this year.

This will be the first time since the pandemic started that a foreigner from outside the Kingdom will have the opportunity to visit Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony and the Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, also confirmed the Saudi decision, saying that the Saudi government has approved the arrival of pilgrims from around the world.

He said that Pakistan would be informed later about how many pilgrims would be able to go to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that people below the age of 18 and over 60 will not be able to go for Hajj while the pilgrims will have to be quarantined in Saudi Arabia for 3 days with corona vaccination.

It may be recalled that the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has approached the Saudi government following the Saudi government’s condition of corona vaccination for Hajj pilgrims.

Pakistan has asked the Saudi government to register a Chinese vaccine.

