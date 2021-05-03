Afghanistan: 7 Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In Farah Province

A Taliban attack on a military checkpoint in Afghanistan’s southwestern province, Farah left seven Afghan soldiers killed, while a member of the provincial council fears 30 soldiers have been killed.

Farah’s local administration said the Taliban attacked a post where seven soldiers were killed, while tensions in Afghanistan have risen since May 1, according to Reuters.

The Taliban dug a 400-meter tunnel from nearby houses and blew up the post to gain access to the military post, Farah Governor Taj Mohammad Jahid said in a video message.

He said the attackers also detained a young man.

Eyewitnesses said on condition of anonymity that dozens of army personnel, including elite commando personnel, were killed in the attack.

Khair Mohammad Noorzai, a member of the provincial council, feared that about 30 soldiers had been killed in the attack, adding that the military base was currently under Taliban control.

A Taliban spokesman did not comment.

The blast in the provincial capital injured 21 people, including five children, local officials said.

Abdul Jabbar Shaiq, director of Farah Public Health, said the condition of the three injured in the hospital was critical.

On the other hand, the security of the capital has been tightened due to the threat of attacks during the withdrawal of foreign troops in Kabul and additional personnel have been deployed.

The U.S. commander warned on May 1 that the deadline could lead to attacks on troops in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government says the Taliban have stepped up attacks on Afghan security forces since US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

Joe Biden said the US withdrawal would be completed before the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks, which led to US military intervention in Afghanistan.

NATO’s training and support mission, which includes about 2,500 US troops and relies heavily on Washington’s military assets, has personnel from 36 Allied member states and partner countries.

The United Nations said last week that 1,800 civilians had been killed or injured in clashes between government forces and the Taliban in Afghanistan in the first three months of this year.