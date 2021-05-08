Double Click 970×250

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 10:35 pm
A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed at least 40 people and injured dozens on Saturday.

The blast reportedly took place as students were leaving the school building. According to the Ministry of Education, a large number of the injured are girls.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arain did not give a motive for the blast but confirmed that at least 40 people had been killed.

An Interior Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the international news agency Reuters that most of the dead were students.

Ministry of Health spokesman Ghulam Dastgir Nizari said 46 injured had been taken to the hospital so far.

It should be noted that the United States had announced the withdrawal of all its troops from Afghanistan by September 11 and security in Kabul has been on high alert since then. Afghan officials claim that the Taliban have escalated violent attacks across the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban had nothing to do with the attack. He condemned the attack.

Numerous photos show bags of dead and injured children lying on the road.

The attack took place in the western part of Kabul, where large numbers of Shia Muslims live. The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent years.

According to Reuters, the Ministry of Education says that both boys and girls study in this school. The teaching process is continued in three shifts while the female students study in the second shift.

Most of those injured in the attack were female students.

The European Union’s mission in Afghanistan said in a statement that “this horrific attack is terrorism.”

“It’s mainly targeted at schoolgirls and it’s an attack on the future of Afghanistan.”

