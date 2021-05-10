Double Click 970×250

Afghanistan: Bomb hits passenger bus in Zabul province

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 11:21 am
Adsense 300×600
Afghanistan

At least sixteen people were killed and 41 others were severely injured when a passenger bus collided with a roadside mine in the Camp area of Safa district in Zabul province, Afghanistan.

As per reports, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian while talking to newsmen said that the blast happened in the Muskan Camp area in the district after a bus was targeted by a roadside bomb, the ministry said, adding that “the bomb was placed by the Taliban.”
Whereas the Taliban has not commented on the blast.

Meanwhile, health officials said that two civilians were killed and nine more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast that targeted a bus in the Pul-e-Matak area in Parwan province on Monday morning.

“The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital,” said Dr. Qasim Sangin, head of Parwan hospital. “Women and children are among the wounded.”

Five people were wounded in a blast in the area when people had gathered thereafter the first blast, Sangin said, adding that “three of the wounded are in critical condition.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity
48 mins ago
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity

The authorities in Ajman announced that schools across the city can resume...
Head of Catholic Church Calls For End To Violence In Annexed Jerusalem
17 hours ago
Head of Catholic Church Calls For End To Violence In Annexed Jerusalem

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the...
Modi INA Veteran Lalti Ram
23 hours ago
Modi Deeply Saddened Over the Demise Of INA Veteran Lalti Ram

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sincere condolences over the sad...
Al-Aqsa Mosque: Turkey urges world to take action against Jerusalem clashes
1 day ago
Al-Aqsa Mosque: Turkey urges world to take action against Jerusalem clashes

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday urged the world to...
Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Ajlan
1 day ago
Ascetic Scholar Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Ajlan Breaths His Last At 85

Renowned scholar and reciter at the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin...
Sadiq Khan re-elected as London's Mayor
1 day ago
Sadiq Khan All Set To Serve As London’s Mayor For Second Term

London's Sadiq Khan has been re-elected as the Mayor for a second...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity
48 mins ago
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity

The authorities in Ajman announced that schools across the city can resume...
COVID-19 in Pakistan: National Death tally nears 1900
1 hour ago
COVID-19 in Pakistan: National Death tally nears 1900

Pakistan during the period of 24 hours, added 78 more deaths due...
Sindh Government ‘Appreciated’ for dealing with COVID-19 crisis responsibly
2 hours ago
Sindh Government ‘Appreciated’ for dealing with COVID-19 crisis responsibly

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has lauded Sindh...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 10th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....