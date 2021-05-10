Afghanistan: Bomb hits passenger bus in Zabul province

At least sixteen people were killed and 41 others were severely injured when a passenger bus collided with a roadside mine in the Camp area of Safa district in Zabul province, Afghanistan.

As per reports, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian while talking to newsmen said that the blast happened in the Muskan Camp area in the district after a bus was targeted by a roadside bomb, the ministry said, adding that “the bomb was placed by the Taliban.”

Whereas the Taliban has not commented on the blast.

Meanwhile, health officials said that two civilians were killed and nine more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast that targeted a bus in the Pul-e-Matak area in Parwan province on Monday morning.

“The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital,” said Dr. Qasim Sangin, head of Parwan hospital. “Women and children are among the wounded.”

Five people were wounded in a blast in the area when people had gathered thereafter the first blast, Sangin said, adding that “three of the wounded are in critical condition.”