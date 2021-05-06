Afghanistan: Former News Anchor Shot Dead In Kandahar

A finance ministry employee and former news anchor has been shot dead in Kandahar, the southern city of Afghanistan.

Journalists, members of civil society, government officials and judges in Afghanistan have been the target of similar attacks in recent months, according to Reuters.

Provincial police spokesman Jamal Nasir said Nemat Rawan, a former anchor of Afghanistan’s largest private TV channel Tolo News, was shot dead on Thursday morning.

He said police had launched an investigation.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but government officials and Western powers have blamed the Taliban and called it a ploy to spread fear of mass casualties. ۔

It may be recalled that five journalists were killed in different incidents in Afghanistan during the beginning of this year and the end of last year.

In early February, unidentified gunmen stormed a private radio station in the northern province of Takhar, killing two journalists.

The report said the gunmen entered a private radio station, Hum Sada, and opened fire on 20-year-olds.

Earlier, Afghan citizen journalist Javed Noori was killed after he pulled Babar out of his car.

Taliban attacks on government forces in Afghanistan have increased since the US formally announced its withdrawal.

Provincial police spokesman Javed Basharat said the Taliban had captured another district in the northern province of Baghlan in just two days.

According to the administration, the Taliban killed six Afghan security forces in an overnight attack in the central province of Ghazni.

The Afghan government said the Taliban had killed more than 50 soldiers in attacks in 26 provinces in the past 24 hours, while forces killed dozens of Taliban fighters in retaliation.