Ajman Police sets new World Record for forming a longest online human chain

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 10:49 am
The Ajman Police hit headlines on Wednesday after setting a new Guinness World Record for forming the longest online video chain of human beings passing on a handheld device, to thank frontline workers.

According to the reports, the record involved 303 participants from 31 nationalities who also sought to raise information among community members on COVID-19, using multiple languages.

The multilingual video recorded and released by the Ajman Police celebrates UAE’s approach to peaceful rapprochement, multiculturalism, and patience.

In the video, 303 people of 31 nationalities thanked the Ajman Police for their spirited efforts in confronting the challenges posed by the virus.

The record title was chosen to deliver a message of recognition via a transceiver for the frontline heroes, Ajman Police, and the community for committing to face COVID-19 and for their practical efforts in protecting society and implementing precautionary measures in Ajman.

Hickson Daniel, the Representative of the Guinness World Records, handed over the certificate to Major General Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, at a ceremony during which the record-breaking video was screened.

Major General Al Nuaimi also honored the Guinness World Records team and the fieldwork team behind the landmark achievement.

