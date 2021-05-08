Double Click 970×250

Al Aqsa Mosque: Israeli Police Hurt Scores of Palestinians As Tensions Over Jerusalem Mount

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 02:17 pm
Adsense 300×600
Al Aqsa Mosque Clashes

More than 200 Palestinians and around twenty Israeli police officers have sustained injuries due to violent clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police stormed and forcefully dispersed worshippers away in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday as weeks-long stresses between Israel and the Palestinians over Jerusalem intensified again.

According to police, many injured have been taken to the hospital.

Calls for calm emitted in from the United States and the United Nations while the European Union and Jordan express deep concerns over this matter.

“Extremely Concerned About The Violence In Jerusalem”: US

The United Nations (UN) has prompted Israel to call off any forced ejections in Jerusalem, warning that its actions could raise to “war crimes”.

“We call on Israel to immediately call off all forced evictions,” UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told.

“We wish to emphasise that East Jerusalem remains part of the occupied Palestinian territory, in which international humanitarian law applies,” Colville said.

“The occupying power… cannot confiscate private property in occupied territory,” he said, adding that transferring civilian populations into the occupied territory was illegal under international law and “may amount to war crimes.”

Turkey condemns Israels Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkish officials have also condemned the raid by Israeli police on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Strongly condemning the attack this evening on al-Aqsa Mosque, our first Qibla. It is inhumane for Israel to target innocents praying during Holy Ramadan,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

“Will always stand by the just cause of the people of #Palestine,” Cavusoglu added.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Iran Supreme Leader
6 mins ago
‘Fight against Israel is a Public duty’, says Iran Supreme Leader

"Israel is nothing but a “terrorist garrison” against the innocent Palestinians," says...
"History Will Remember When India Was Dying Modi Was Playing Flute"
14 hours ago
“History Will Remember When India Was Dying Modi Was Playing Flute”

The US broadcaster has published a report on the Modi government's preference...
India's Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims
18 hours ago
India’s Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims

India's Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Thursday has announced on...
Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan
1 day ago
Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan

Malaysia has announced a travel ban on citizens of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh,...
Qatar's Finance Minister Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges
2 days ago
Qatar’s Finance Minister Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges

Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef al-Emadi has been arrested on charges of...
Afghanistan: Former News Anchor Shot Dead In Kandahar
2 days ago
Afghanistan: Former News Anchor Shot Dead In Kandahar

A finance ministry employee and former news anchor has been shot dead...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Iran Supreme Leader
6 mins ago
‘Fight against Israel is a Public duty’, says Iran Supreme Leader

"Israel is nothing but a “terrorist garrison” against the innocent Palestinians," says...
Shahid Afridi with daughter
1 hour ago
Shahid Afridi Loves Cherishing Small Moments With Family; Watch Video

Shahid Afridi is one of the iconic cricketers of Pakistan's history but...
Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi By Ali Zafar
3 hours ago
Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi: Ali Zafar’s Beautiful rendition Of Iconic Naat Garners Immense Praise, Love

Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi, a soulful rendition of the iconic naat by...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
4 hours ago
Pakistan Deeply Concerned After seizure of 7kgs uranium from unauthorized persons in India

Pakistan has on Saturday (today) expresses its serious concerns on the reports...