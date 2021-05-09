President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday urged the world to take effective action against Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, and Palestinian homes.

In a Twitter post, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “Jerusalem is the world itself. And the Muslims there is humanity itself.”

He said that protecting the honor and dignity of the holy city of Jerusalem was the duty of every Muslim.

“We regard every attack on places of worship, chiefly Al-Aqsa, and on Muslims, as attacks made on us,” he said.

İslam ülkeleri başta olmak üzere tüm dünyayı İsrail’in Mescid-i Aksa’ya, Kudüs’e ve Filistinlilerin evlerine yönelik saldırılarına karşı etkili şekilde harekete geçmeye davet ediyorum. pic.twitter.com/RLhsZV6Osk — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) May 8, 2021

“It is the duty of every individual who calls themselves a human being, to oppose tyrants that defile Jerusalem, home to the sacred for the three religions.”

Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined that remaining silent or not taking a significant stand against the attacks by the state of Israel “is no different than supporting them” and “is accessory to the tyranny going on Palestinian lands.”

It should be noted that Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to expel seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers at the beginning of 2021.

Israeli police engaged worshippers in Al-Aqsa on Friday night during Taraweeh prayer with grenades and rubber bullets.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

As per the witness, women were also targeted by Israeli forces.