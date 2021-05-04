Double Click 970×250

American News Channel Shows Harrowing Scenes From Indian Hospital

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 12:10 am
The health system was completely destroyed in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after a severe second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The American news channel convolutional neural network (CNN) presented a horrific scene of the ICU of Meerut Hospital. There are painful stories of shortages of oxygen, medicines and PPE. There are only five doctors for every 100 patients, which is causing outrage, while people say that the mismanagement of the Modi government has made the situation worse.

Rumours and misinformation are circulating in India about the rise in cases of coronavirus during the second wave of coronavirus, the US media has released a fact-based report in this regard.

During the second wave of Coronavirus in India, it is said that young people are more affected by this wave, according to US media reports.

In India, 31% of patients in the first wave were under 30 years of age, compared to 32% in the second wave. According to the report, 21% of patients in the first wave were between 30 and 45 years of age, while the proportion did not change during the second wave. In terms of youth mortality, the second wave did not change much compared to the first wave.

The question is also circulating in India whether the medical staff after taking the full dose of the Indian vaccine could be infected with the virus. There have been reports in the Indian media that medical staff who have been vaccinated, are infected with the virus, raising concerns that Indian vaccines are not effective against the Indian type of coronavirus.

The Indian vaccine was administered to 1.7 million people, of whom 695 were infected with the virus, while the two doses of the AstraZeneca-made vaccine Covishield were administered to 15 million people and only 5,014 tested positive.

Questions are also being raised in India as to whether the outbreak of the second wave is due to a new strain of the virus.

The Indian Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of new strains in the country in March, raising fears, but experts are still trying to determine whether the second wave was caused by a new strain of the virus.

There have been claims in India that conventional treatments and tips can protect against coronavirus and that these treatments have been advertised without any evidence, but in reality, there is little evidence that unconventional therapies can prevent COVID-19.

Vaccination programs in India are also in controversy. Questions are being raised in the country as to whether the best vaccination strategy could have stopped the spread of the virus.

The vaccination process in India has been controversial from the beginning and now there is a shortage of vaccines in many states. India has so far vaccinated only 2% of the population, compared to 30% in the United States. According to experts, the rapid rise of the second wave in India may be due to the phased vaccination.

In India, it is also said that smoke from crematoriums during the last rites of COVID-19 patients is increasing pollution.

