Adsense 300×250

Amidst the sharp ride in COVID-19 cases across the country, Argentina is facing full capacity in hospitals as the country hit 3 million cases since the pandemic began.

Argentina’s health ministry said that a total of 11,394 new cases over the last 24-hours have been recorded with 156 new casualties, taking the death toll to 64,252.

According to the details, the government has uncovered a new round of tougher restrictions as another wave of infections has hit the country. The rising number of infected patients have filled the hospitals’ space with lesser medical facilities.

“People need to be a little more aware and know that the hospitals are full and that health personnel are exhausted,” said a surgical assistant.

Moreover, the United States (US) has imposed a new travel ban on India following the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, limiting most US citizens from entering the country.

US President Joe Biden announces new travel restrictions on India, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4.

According to the statement by the White House, “These restrictions by the US were imposed because the magnitude and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic in India was surging.”

On Friday, Biden had signed a proclamation implementing the restrictions.

The proclamation said, “India accounts for over one-third of new global cases” and added that “proactive measures are required to protect the nation’s public health from travellers entering the United States from India.”

Also, the government of Canada had announced to suspend entry of international students to Ontario, the worst-hit province which is battling the third wave of the coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said the government is considering halting the arrival of international students in Ontario, following a request from the province’s premier Doug Ford to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because currently, Ontario is the only province to request it, we are happy to work more closely with them,” he said.