Ascetic Scholar Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Ajlan Breaths His Last At 85

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 10:41 am
Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Ajlan

Renowned scholar and reciter at the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Ajlan breathed his last on Saturday at the age of 85.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Ajlan, after nearly 30 years he spent teaching at the Grand Mosque, was buried in the cemeteries of the Haram martyrs.

However, a huge number of people gathered to bid farewell to the ascetic scholar.

Born in 1357 AH in the province of Uyun al-Jawa in the Qassim region, Sheikh Abdul Rahman had received his education in the madrassas in his hometown of Uyun al-Jawa.

After his graduation, he was appointed as a teacher at the Tharmada Primary School. Later in 1381 AH, he was chosen as a teacher at the Madinah Scientific Institute two years before his graduation from the College of Sharia in Riyadh.

Furthermore, he was assigned to teach at the Prophet’s Mosque and later to teach at the Grand Mosque.

He participated in scientific seminars and lectures in mosques, radio and clubs at his workplace in Makkah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Qassim and the United Arab Emirates.

He was also used to engage in answering questions on the phone in the Holy Quran Radio from Riyadh from 1421 to 1428 AH.

