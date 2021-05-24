Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

Double Click 300 x 250

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan and other countries including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal owing to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to media reports, Bahrain will suspend the entry of travellers from countries on its ‘red list’, which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, from May, 24.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, reports added.



A precautionary 10-day quarantine is mandatory for all travellers. They will either isolate themselves at their houses or the government authorities centres.

On the other hand, Canada, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and UAE banned flights from Pakistan after coronavirus cases in the country soared.

Earlier, the British government had imposed a travel ban on Pakistan due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

After which, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) put on hold the request of British Airways for more flights. British Airways had sought permission for 10 more flights to Pakistan.

Civil aviation took more precautionary measures on SOPs and did not allow any more flights of the British airline.

Sources said that the request of British Airways for more flights was put on hold, British Airways had sought permission for 10 more flights to Pakistan, 7 flights from the UK to Islamabad and 3 flights from the UK to Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had increased the number of flights to the UK before April 9 on government directives.

The return of passengers to Pakistan on Easter and Good Friday had become difficult after the UK added Pakistan to the red list.

The spokesman said that on the instructions of the government, PIA increased the number of its flights before April 9.

“With the additional flights, five PIA flights will now depart for the UK from April 4 to 9.”

According to CEO PIA Arshad Malik, the purpose of the additional flights is to ease the problems of migrants and control fares.

“Special instructions have been issued to make it easier for passengers to get tickets.”

According to sources, the CAA informed the Aviation Division about the situation, adding that the precautionary measures are aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

The United Kingdom had included Pakistan in the red list, after which those coming from Pakistan to the UK will have to quarantine in the hotel for 10 days from April 9.