Double Click 970×250

Biden Becomes Israel’s Facilitator; Approves $735 mn Of Arms Sale

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 01:36 pm
Adsense 300×600
Biden Becomes Israel's Facilitator; Approves $735 mn Of Arms Sale

The administration of US President Joe Biden has approved the sale of guided weapons worth $750 million to Israel.

A US congressional source told the international Arabic news channel Al Arabiya that lawmakers had been notified of the deal in early May.

A week later, armed clashes broke out between the Israeli army and Hamas and Catastrophic airstrikes were launched in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the arms deal with Israel, citing an unnamed member of the Democratic Party.

The member of the Democratic Party criticized the Biden administration’s move and said that if smart bombs were sold to Israel without pressing for a ceasefire, it would lead to more massacres.

At the moment, the Biden administration itself is in a dilemma, and President Biden seems to be in trouble. He has been a champion of human and democratic rights and a key pillar of his foreign policy, but Israel has managed to block statements from the United States on ending violence in the UN Security Council.

Under US law, Israel must establish military supremacy in the Middle East, and the Zionist state still has US patronage for that purpose.

But in recent weeks, members of President Biden’s Democratic Party have come out as fierce critics of Israel.

After the new arms deal with Israel came to light, Democrats have criticized it, while Republicans expressed support and said that weapons should be provided to strengthen Israel’s Iron Dome missile system.

According to the Washington Post, US lawmakers have questioned the proposed new deal and its timing. They have suggested that the deal could be used to pressure Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

According to the newspaper, if the Biden administration officially notifies Congress about the sale of arms, its legislators will have 20 days to object to the deal. They can also reject it through an unbinding resolution.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
26 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Kuwait Israel Support
41 mins ago
Kuwait Announces 10-Year Jail Term For Those Supporting Israel

The Kuwaiti government has announced ten years of prison and a fine...
Joe Biden Netanyahu phone call
2 hours ago
Joe Biden Reiterates his support for Israel’s right to self-defence

The United States (US) President Joe Biden has spoken to the Prime...
Devastating Cyclone 'Tauktae' Hit Coast Of Western India
5 hours ago
Devastating Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ Hit Coast Of Western India

Strong winds and a devastating cyclone 'Tauktae' hit the coast of western...
UN President Volkan BOZKIR
5 hours ago
UNGA President Volkan Bozkır To Pay Official Visit To Pakistan from May 25-27

The United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkır is likely to pay...
US Demands Israel To Justify Attack On Media Building In Gaza
6 hours ago
US Demands Israel To Justify Attack On Media Building In Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Israel has asked...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
5 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
26 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Shaniera Akram
28 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
30 mins ago
Sindh To Begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination Across All Districts

The Sindh government has announced to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination in public...