Double Click 970×250

Bill Gates, wife Melinda Part Ways; Will Continue To Run Foundation Together

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 08:10 am
Adsense 300×600
Bill gates wife part ways

World’s third-richest man Bill Gates and wife Melinda have parted ways after 27 years of their marriage. They both have three daughters together.

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and his wife, however, have decided to continue working together despite calling it quits after 27 years.

An official tweet by the billionaire announced the couple’s divorce which states: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

“We no longer believe we can grow as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” he added in the statement.

Furthermore, the couple, who tied the knot in 1994, asked for privacy. They asked the court to not disclose details regarding their divorce, according to media reports.

Aged 65, Bill Gates founded Microsoft in 1975. His net worth stands at an estimated $130.5 billion and he has so far granted $35.8 billion worth of Microsoft stock to the couple’s foundation.

Last year, Gates announced to resign from Microsoft’s board to focus full-time on his work as the foundation’s co-chair.

Melinda Gates, 56, serves as the foundation’s co-chair and is the founder of Pivotal Ventures.

Moreover, launched in 2000, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private philanthropic foundation in the United States and one of the biggest in the world.

The foundation provided $5.1 billion to grantees in 135 countries in 2019 and employs 1,602 people.

Earlier, the oldest daughter of billionaire tech mogul Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates had decided to get married to her Egyptian boyfriend Nayel Nassar.

Nayel Nassar is a professional equestrian who had represented Egypt during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

India Coronavirus hit country
16 mins ago
India Surpasses 20M COVID Cases; Deaths Mount As Oxygen Runs Out

India has surpassed the national Coronavirus case tally past 20 million on...
Germany: German Police Bust Major Darknet Child Abuse Platform
11 hours ago
Germany: German Police Bust Major Darknet Child Abuse Platform

German authorities have shut down the world's largest child pornography platform BOYSTOWN....
Afghanistan: 7 Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In Farah Province
13 hours ago
Afghanistan: 7 Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In Farah Province

A Taliban attack on a military checkpoint in Afghanistan's southwestern province, Farah...
Munich Surprised By Plans To Hold Germany's 'Oktoberfest' in Dubai
15 hours ago
Munich Surprised By Plans To Hold Germany’s ‘Oktoberfest’ in Dubai

The administration of Munich, the German city has expressed dissatisfaction with the...
Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners
16 hours ago
Barcelona: Catholic Church Opens Doors For Ramadan Iftar Dinners

The pandemic in the Spanish city of Barcelona makes it difficult for...
Oman bans Eid-Al-Fitr prayers
19 hours ago
Oman Bans Eid-Ul-Fitr Prayers; Mass Celebration Amidst COVID Spike

The government of Oman has banned public prayers during Eid-Ul-Fitr due to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

India Coronavirus hit country
16 mins ago
India Surpasses 20M COVID Cases; Deaths Mount As Oxygen Runs Out

India has surpassed the national Coronavirus case tally past 20 million on...
Youm-e-Ali Observed Today
1 hour ago
Youm-e-Ali Is Being Observed Today Under heightened security, precautionary measures

Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali ibn Abi Talib (RA), has...
Euro rate in Pakistan today 2021
4 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 4 May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
6 hours ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Price in Kuwait on, 4 May 2021

Tuesday: Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live...