Blast during oxygen cylinders’ refilling Kills Three, Injures Six In Lucknow

Three people have been killed and six others left wounded after a blast hit during the refilling of oxygen cylinders in Lucknow, India.

According to media reports, the blast occurred during the refilling of oxygen cylinders and has left three people dead.

“While refilling of cylinders, one of the cylinders exploded. Three people have died so far. One injured is being treated at RML Hospital while four others have been shifted to Trauma Centre,” DK Thakur, Lucknow Police Commissioner said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance while the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe to examine the explosion.

He has also directed top officials to rush to the spot to supervise the relief and rescue.

Note that infected patients in India are dying due to a shortage of oxygen in the hospitals.

23 patients in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district in a 24-hour period from Sunday morning due to a shortage of oxygen facility at medical centres.

India has surpassed the national Coronavirus case tally past 20 million on Tuesday, becoming the second worst-hit country after the United States (US).

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has announced a national lockdown as COVID-19 continue to wreak havoc in India.

On Tuesday, May 4, the country has reported 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths surge to 3,449 taking the toll to 222,408, health ministry data showed.

Currently, the country has 3.45 million active cases.