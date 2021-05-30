British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tied the knot with fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, media reports said.

According to the details, the wedding ceremony of Boris Johnson with Symonds was attended by close friends and family on Saturday.

After the news of his marriage went viral, fans and the political fraternity began to extend sincere and best wishes for the couple.

Around 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice – the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England, media reports added.