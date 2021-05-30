British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tied the knot with fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, media reports said.
According to the details, the wedding ceremony of Boris Johnson with Symonds was attended by close friends and family on Saturday.
After the news of his marriage went viral, fans and the political fraternity began to extend sincere and best wishes for the couple.
Around 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice – the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England, media reports added.
Carrie Symonds, 33, wore a white dress to exchange vows with the British premier.
Their year-old son Wilfred was there to see the happy occasion – along with two official witnesses.
According to further reports, this is the third marriage of the 56-year-old Johnson while this is the first marriage of Symonds.
Moreover, Johnson is only the second British prime minister to marry while in office and the first in nearly two centuries with Robert Jenkinson the last in 1822.
Who is Carrie Symonds?
Ms Symonds was first romantically linked to Mr Johnson, 56, by the media in early 2019.
They revealed their engagement and Symonds’ pregnancy in February 2020.
Their son, Wilfred, was born last April.
