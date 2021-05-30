Double Click 728 x 90
Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds Walk Down The Aisle In A Secret Ceremony

Arhama Altaf

30th May, 2021.
Boris Johnson Carrie Symonds wedding

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tied the knot with fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, media reports said.

According to the details, the wedding ceremony of Boris Johnson with Symonds was attended by close friends and family on Saturday.

After the news of his marriage went viral, fans and the political fraternity began to extend sincere and best wishes for the couple.

Around 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice – the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England, media reports added.

Carrie Symonds, 33, wore a white dress to exchange vows with the British premier.

Their year-old son Wilfred was there to see the happy occasion – along with two official witnesses.

According to further reports, this is the third marriage of the 56-year-old Johnson while this is the first marriage of Symonds.

Moreover, Johnson is only the second British prime minister to marry while in office and the first in nearly two centuries with Robert Jenkinson the last in 1822.

Who is Carrie Symonds?

Ms Symonds was first romantically linked to Mr Johnson, 56, by the media in early 2019.

They revealed their engagement and Symonds’ pregnancy in February 2020.

Their son, Wilfred, was born last April.

Earlier, Boris Johnson had apologized for the anti-Islamic remarks made by him in the commission of inquiry.

The British Prime Minister had extended an apology to the party’s inquiry committee for his remarks on Islam, the burka and the hijab.

The UK’s ruling Conservative Party has released an inquiry report into Islamophobia, minorities and racial discrimination.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also interviewed for this report.

Appearing before the party’s inquiry committee, Boris Johnson formally apologized in his column for calling burqa-wearing Muslim women dacoits and letterboxes.

“Muslim women have every right to wear the clothes they like and I know that. I do know that offence has been taken at things I’ve said, that people expect a person in my position to get things right, but in journalism, you need to use language freely. I am obviously sorry for any offence taken,” a report quoted Boris Johnson.

“Would I use some of the offending languages from my past writings today? Now that I am prime minister, I would not.”

