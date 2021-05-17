Double Click 970×250

Boris Johnson Extends Support For British Jews After London Car Video Incident

17th May, 2021.
The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, showcasing his full support for the British Jews said that there was no place for anti-Semitism in society.

Boris Johnson referred to a video in his recent statement which circulated online showing anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London.

“There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today.”

His comments also referred to other incidents of anti-Semitism over the weekend amidst the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian violence which has killed more than 200 innocent Palestinians.

“Whatever your view of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, there is no justification for inciting anti-Jewish or anti-Muslim hatred,” communities minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement.

Britain’s Metropolitan police said: “We are aware of a video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in the St John’s Wood area this afternoon.

“Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

On the other hand, Israeli medics said the stands at a West Bank synagogue has collapsed, killing two people and injuring more than 150.

According to the reports, the stands were packed with Orthodox Jews, broke down at the beginning of the Jewish festival.

A spokeswoman for Megan David Adam told the international news channel that paramedics reported more than 157 injuries, including two deaths, including a 50-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy.

Rescue workers are at the scene treating the injured and transporting people to hospitals.

It should be noted that a few weeks ago, 45 extremist Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede during a religious festival in northern Israel.

Israeli health workers say dozens have been injured as they stood in an incomplete synagogue in an area of ​​the West Bank near Jerusalem.

