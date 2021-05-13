British Airways To not Operate flights for Tel Aviv Amid escalating conflict

British Airways has announced to cancel its flights to Tel Aviv amidst ongoing intensified clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian Muslims.

“The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” British Airways said.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines had on Wednesday cancelled all flights between the US and Tel Aviv.

However, British airline EasyJet said that it was not yet cancelling its flights to Tel Aviv. Its next flight there is from Berlin and not scheduled until May 16.

“We will of course continue to monitor the situation,” an EasyJet spokeswoman said.

Note that after week-long unrest between Israeli Forces and Palestinian Muslims, Hamas has launched 130 missiles at the Israeli city of Tel Aviv after major airstrikes in Gaza has so far killed 28 Palestinians and left several others wounded.

The 2014 war has erupted in severe violent clashes between Israel and Palestine as the rockets shot at Tel Aviv killed two Israeli women.

Hamas said it had shot hundreds of rockets at the city of Isreal in reprisal for the building that was destroyed in Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said, “Egypt extensively reached out to Israel and other concerned countries urging them to exert all possible efforts to prevent the deterioration of the situation.”

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to shower more deaths on Gaza saying: “But we did not get the necessary response.”

According to Israel’s military, it is targeting militants in Gaza in response to previous rocket attacks.

On Tuesday, the death toll has soared to 20 in Gaza airstrikes with 520 reported injuries, the Palestinian health ministry said.

According to the reports, the victims included nine children. The youngest victim was 10-years-old, Gaza health officials told.

The Israeli military said it struck several Hamas targets in response to continued rocket fire out of Gaza. It said eight sites were struck.

Tensions in Jerusalem have been fuelled by the planned forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and by an Israeli forces raid on Al Aqsa on one of the holiest nights of Ramadan.