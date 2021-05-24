British Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s wedding date has been set.

According to British media reports, Boris Johnson will be getting married to his fiancée Carrie Symonds on 30th July 2022.

The couple was engaged in 2019, but the marriage was delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

As per the British media reports, invitations have been sent to relatives and friends of the couple.

According to reports, this is the third marriage of 56-year-old Boris Johnson while this will be the first marriage of 33-year-old Carrie Symonds.

Last week Boris Johnson showcased his full support for the British Jews and said that there was no place for anti-Semitism in society.

Boris Johnson referred to a video in his recent statement which circulated online showing anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London.

“There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today.”