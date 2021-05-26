California Shooting: Multiple killed at a rail yard in San Jose

On Wednesday, multiple people were killed and several sustained injuries after an unidentified gunman started shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown San Jose.

As per the Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials, the total number of deaths is not confirmed, however, many victims were shot and some of them were VTA employees.

The officials said that the gunman has also died. As per the investigation, the shooter and the victims are yet to be identified.

At about 6:35 a.m., San Jose police received multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the VTA yard, and units responded to the scene at Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street. Dozens of San Jose police and Santa Clara County sheriff’s vehicles responded to the scene.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed at about 8:10 a.m. the shooter was dead, but the cause of his death is however not clear.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo tweed,

“In the @VTA family, we mourn our lost coworkers and pray for the recovery of those being treated,” Liccardo tweeted.

The Sheriff's Office has set up a reunification center for families at the County Building at 70 Hedding St., near 1st Street.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata also expressed his condolences via tweet,

“Our sincerest condolences and prayers to the victims’ families and our communities during this tragic incident. Thank you to all the brave and courageous first responders.”