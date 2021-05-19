Double Click 970×250

China inveighs against US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 02:52 pm
US Navy

The US Navy has rejected the Chinese claims of provocation on the latest passage of the ship through the Taiwan Strait.

According to the media reports, China described the passage by a US Navy ship as a provocation that undermines peace and stability in the region.

Whereas, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday under international law.

In a statement released by the US Navy, it said that the passage demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

‘The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows, it added.

In a statement on the Chinese defense ministry website, spokesman Colonel Zhang Chunhui said the US actions were “sending wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence forces, deliberately disrupting and sabotaging the regional situation and endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

He said Chinese forces tracked and monitored the ship and “strictly guarded against all threats and provocations”.

