Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 10:39 am
The authorities in Ajman announced that schools across the city can resume in-person classes at 50 percent capacity.

According to the media reports, the 50 percent cap applies to both school students and employees.
Students and staff must strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols.

The UAE’s Ministry of Education had in February announced that Ajman schools would offer 100 percent, online classes, as a Covid safety measure.

The UAE’s Ministry of Education, in cooperation with the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster management team in the Ajman, also had suspended regular learning and shift to distance learning.

The move came in response to the strategic requirements pursued by the UAE to ensure the health and safety of UAE citizens and residents in general, and our students, and the school community in particular.

The statement by the Ministry added that the authority is keen to implement the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the emergency and crisis management teams that adopt approved national policies, protocols, and measures to safeguard the community.

