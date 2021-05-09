Double Click 970×250

Death toll rises to 58 in Kabul school attack

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 09:32 am
The death toll from blasts outside a school in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has risen to 58, said Afghan authorities on Sunday.

Local media reported that doctors are still struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.

The bombing that took place on Saturday shook the city’s neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.
Most of the victims were students in the age group of 11 to 15 years.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday blamed the attack on Taliban insurgents but a spokesman for the Taliban denied involvement, saying the group condemns any attacks on Afghan civilians.

“The Taliban, by escalating their illegitimate war and violence, has once again shown that they are not only reluctant to resolve the current crisis peacefully and fundamentally, but are complicating the situation,” Ghani was quoted as saying.

It is worth mentioning here that the US is expected to fully evacuate its troops from Afghanistan by September 11 this year. However, military experts have cautioned the US about the withdrawal of troops, saying the Afghan forces now face an uncertain future and possibly some “bad possible outcomes” against Taliban insurgents.

On the other hand, Pakistan has strongly condemned the reprehensible attacks at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan which led to the loss of many precious lives and injuries.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the Government and the people of Pakistan offer heartfelt condolences to the Government and the people of Afghanistan and pray for quick recovery of the injured.

He said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

At this moment of grief, Pakistan stands by Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism.

He said Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress, and prosperity.

