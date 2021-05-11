Double Click 970×250

Eid 2021: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia today

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 07:06 pm
Saudi Arabia Shawwal Moon

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has directed the Muslims in UAE, Qatar, and other Arab states to sight the moon for the month of Shawwal on Tuesday evening (May 11).

In case of sighting of the moon, testimony should be recorded in the nearest court, urges the Saudi Supreme Court.

The final decision will be made after the evidence of moon sighting is collected from different cities of the country.

As the holy month of Ramadan comes at its end, Muslims are preparing to bid farewell to this month and are all set to welcome the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations with full religious fervour.

Depending on the moon sighting, Eid Al-Fitr 2021 likely to fall on Thursday, May 13, which will mark the first day in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What Is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full ardor for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

How Is The Occasion Celebrated?

On this occasion, which lasts for three days, Muslim citizens travel long distances to visit their families. A variety of food is prepared in the houses and the visitors keep coming and going in the houses throughout the day. Muslims begin their Eid celebrations by performing post-dawn prayers, followed by a short address.

The prayers take place in mosques or large halls but in many countries, they also take place in an open area. People congratulate one another after Eid prayers.

Children, dressed in new clothes, are offered gifts and money, termed as ‘Eidi’ to celebrate the joyful festival.

Also, each country has traditional desserts and sweets that are prepared before Eid or on the morning of the first day.

But this time, millions of Muslims will not be able to enjoy the joys of Eid as they are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally.

