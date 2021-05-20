Facebook has shut the Pro-Israel page ‘Jerusalem Prayer Team’ with around 77 million followers after several social media users reported the page over hate speech after the clashes between Israel and Palestine escalated.

The founder of the Facebook page, Mike Evans claims the shutdown was due in part to an “organized attempt by radical Islamic organizations.”

Evans added that critics flooded the site with “more than a million” comments — and then said they had never posted to the site.

“There was an organized attempt by radical Islamic organizations to achieve this objective,” he said.

“It was a very clever, deceptive plan by Islamic radicals,” Mike Evans added.

He also claimed the flood of complaints about supposed fake posts was “a complete scam and fraud.”

The page owner further told media outlets that he got the unexpected message that Facebook had removed the page when he landed in Israel ready to host a star-studded TV special.

Facebook sent him a message saying the case was “complete” and there was “no further action” to be taken. “Please consider this decision final,” Facebook told him.

“Facebook got caught with its pants down,” he insisted. He has, however, been in touch with “dozens” of politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Jared Kushner and his “dear friend” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to help him “with this fraudulent scheme to damage our good work,” Evans told.

“This is a prime example of bias on steroids. It’s, in my opinion, cyber terrorism based upon racism.”

A Facebook company spokesperson said: “We removed Jerusalem Prayer Team’s Facebook Page for violating our rules against spam and inauthentic behaviour.”