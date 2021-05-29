Finland: Police To Probe Prime Minister’s Breakfast Bill

Finnish police announced on Friday that they would investigate whether the country’s prime minister’s breakfast was illegally bought with taxpayers’ money.

A Finnish newspaper reported on Tuesday that Prime Minister Sanna Marine was demanding 300 euros ($365) a month from the government for her family’s breakfast while she was staying at her official residence in Caesarea.

According to the reports, the 35-year-old prime minister says that these privileges have been given to the rulers before him.

According to legal experts, paying the Prime Minister’s breakfast tax to citizens is a violation of Finnish law.

In a statement, the police said that the Prime Minister had been paid for some breakfast, while the Ministerial Compensation Act did not allow such payments.

The statement also said that the investigation would examine the decision of the officers present in the Prime Minister’s Office and had nothing to do with the Prime Minister and his official activities.

On Friday, Sanna Marine said on Twitter that she welcomes the investigation and will stop demanding the benefits as long as the investigation continues.

En ole pääministerinä pyytänyt ateriaetua tai osallistunut asiasta päättämiseen. Kun olen aloittanut tehtävässä, minulle on kerrottu, että tämä sisältyy Kesärannassa asumiseen ja yöpymiseen, ja että näin on toimittu myös aiempien pääministerien osalta. — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) May 28, 2021

The Finnish Social Democrat politician has been popular since she took office in December 2019. She became the youngest service head of government in the world.