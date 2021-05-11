Double Click 970×250

Gaza Airstrikes: Israel kills 9 children, 11 other civilians

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 09:12 am
The death toll has risen to 20 in recent Gaza airstrikes with 520 reported injuries, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the victims include nine children. The youngest victim was 10-years-old, Gaza health officials told.

The Israeli military said it struck several Hamas targets in response to continued rocket fire out of Gaza. It said eight sites were struck.

Hamas fired dozens of rockets into Israel, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after almost 300 Palestinians were hurt in violence at Al Aqsa mosque.

Seven members of one family, including three children, were killed in northern Gaza after an explosion whose origins were unknown.

Tensions in Jerusalem have been fuelled by the planned forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and by an Israeli forces raid on Al Aqsa on one of the holiest nights of Ramadan.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of an open-ended operation against Hamas. In a speech, Netanyahu accused the group of crossing a “red line” with the latest rocket fire and promised a tough response. “Whoever attacks us will pay a heavy price,” he said.

Previously, more than 300 Palestinians were injured by armed Israeli forces after they fired tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets at Palestinian worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar sharply criticized Israeli violence against Palestinian civilians that has occurred amid the broader tensions in Jerusalem over the last few days, comparing it to “terrorism” in a tweet on Monday.

