Double Click 970×250

Gaza crisis: Russia warns of declaring ‘War’ against Israel

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 04:50 pm
Adsense 300×600
Gaza crisis: Russia warns of declaring ‘War’ against Israel

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has warned of declaring war against Israel as tensions with Palestine built up to a severe crisis in Gaza.

According to the media report, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the current escalation between Israel and Palestine poses a direct threat to Russia’s security.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian official also warned Israel’s ambassador today that actions that led to a further increase in civilian casualties in Gaza were unacceptable.

Israel said on Wednesday it was not setting a timeframe for an end to hostilities with Gaza as its military pounded the Palestinian enclave with airstrikes and Hamas militants unleashed new cross-border rocket attacks.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pushed for an international effort to defuse the conflict, calling for a meeting between Russia, the US, the UN, and the EU.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin also urged Israel to “immediately” stop all settlement activities in the Palestinian territories.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

The escalation resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, which has left at least 219 people dead and more than 1500 others wounded, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

European Union Relaxes Visa
3 hours ago
European Union relaxes visa rules for skilled workers

The European Commission on Tuesday cheered the agreement reached between the regional...
US Condemns Erdogan's Statement on Israel, Turkey Rejects Criticism
3 hours ago
US Condemns Erdogan’s Statement on Israel, Turkey Rejects Criticism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Gaza....
Israel continues to bomb Gaza for 10th straight day, death toll above 200
3 hours ago
Israel continues to bomb Gaza for 10th straight day, death toll above 200

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday revealed that the death toll from...
‘Modi’ tops the list of Leaders who were ‘the Worst’ on COVID
4 hours ago
‘Modi’ tops the list of Leaders who were ‘the Worst’ on COVID

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has topped the list of...
Lebanese FM Asks To 'Relieve Him' After Statement Against Gulf Countries
4 hours ago
Lebanese FM Asks To ‘Relieve Him’ After Statement Against Gulf Countries

Following a statement from Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, which has soured...
France, Egypt, Jordan to work jointly for the relief of Gazans
5 hours ago
France, Egypt, Jordan to work jointly for the relief of Gazans

France, Egypt, and Jordan have emphasized that the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Salman Khan
1 hour ago
India Coronavirus: Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID positive...
Nawaz Sharif properties Auction
1 hour ago
IHC Rejects Petition To Stop Auction Of Nawaz Sharif’s Properties

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition on Wednesday to stop...
Parliament House Installs E-Voting
2 hours ago
Parliament House Installs E-Voting Machine

After a prolonged debate among the members of the National Assembly, the...
Coronavirus: Schools to remain closed till May 23
2 hours ago
Schools To Reopen In Districts With Less Than 5% COVID Positivity Ratio

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to...