Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

George Floyd: Family Gathers To Mark First Anniversary In Fight For Racial Justice

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 04:27 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
George Floyd One Year Memorial

Ahead of the first death anniversary of George Floyd, who was choked to death by a police officer Derek Chauvin on the streets of Minnesota, the family members took to the streets, marching with hundreds of people to remember him and rally for racial equity.

In 2020, intense sit-ins had erupted after a video surfaced on social media which showed a black man named George Floyd being strangled on the street of Minnesota by a police officer while the man was saying in a low voice. “I can’t breathe, don’t kill me.”

The black man’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, while joining the protest said, “I still don’t know why.” She also runs a memorial foundation in her brother’s name and also spoke of the family’s pain and how their lives had changed in the “blink of an eye.”

“It’s been a long year. It’s been a painful year,” Bridgett Floyd said. “That officer doesn’t understand what he took from us.”

Around a million people remembered Floyd a year after his death, which had sparked intense fury in American history.

Furthermore, after the killing of Geroge Floyd, his lawyer had said in a memorial service that a “pandemic of racism” caused his death.

“It was the pandemic of racism and discrimination that caused his death,” he added. 

Moreover, The Black Lives Matter demonstrations – some of which turned violent – had become a central political issue in the run-up to November’s US presidential elections 2020.

Earlier, a Minnesota judge had ordered to bring in a new charge against a police officer Derek Chauvin, who faced custody of second-degree murder and assassination following Floyd’s killing.

The prosecutors had also demanded to redeem a third-degree murder charge against the accused.

However, Judge Peter Cahill has agreed to restore the third-degree murder charge, which bears a maximum punishment of 25 years against the cop.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Hamas holds military parade
6 mins ago
Defiantly, Hamas holds military parade with appearance of top leader

Gaza City - In a defiant show of strength after their 11-day...
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over 'Accusation Of Hijacking' Passenger Plan
18 mins ago
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over ‘Accusation Of Hijacking’ Passenger Plan

Europe and the United States have condemned the forced landing of a...
'Deep Pockets': American Newspaper Publishes Attack Ad Against Top Pro-Palestinian Models
41 mins ago
‘Deep Pockets’: American Newspaper Publishes Attack Ad Against Top Pro-Palestinian Models

American newspaper The New York Times published a full-page attack ad this...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
3 hours ago
US Remains committed to giving Israel the means to defend itself: US Secretary Of State

Amidst a tone of criticism and questions from the United States after lending...
Bahrain suspends flights from Pakistan
3 hours ago
Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on...
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm
3 hours ago
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hina Altaf
4 mins ago
Hina Altaf Gives Major Bossy Vibes In This Peach Outfit With A Jocular Caption

Hina Altaf is one of the most gorgeous young actresses in the...
Hamas holds military parade
6 mins ago
Defiantly, Hamas holds military parade with appearance of top leader

Gaza City - In a defiant show of strength after their 11-day...
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over 'Accusation Of Hijacking' Passenger Plan
18 mins ago
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over ‘Accusation Of Hijacking’ Passenger Plan

Europe and the United States have condemned the forced landing of a...
LHC Orders To Submit Transcript of PM's Speech In Contempt Case
24 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan all praises for NAB

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday praised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for...