Ahead of the first death anniversary of George Floyd, who was choked to death by a police officer Derek Chauvin on the streets of Minnesota, the family members took to the streets, marching with hundreds of people to remember him and rally for racial equity.

In 2020, intense sit-ins had erupted after a video surfaced on social media which showed a black man named George Floyd being strangled on the street of Minnesota by a police officer while the man was saying in a low voice. “I can’t breathe, don’t kill me.”

The black man’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, while joining the protest said, “I still don’t know why.” She also runs a memorial foundation in her brother’s name and also spoke of the family’s pain and how their lives had changed in the “blink of an eye.”