Hajj applicants must be vaccinated by Saudi government-approved vaccine

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has recommended new protocols for Hajj this year.

According to the Arab media, Saudi government has limited the number of pilgrims to 60,000 this year, while the age limit for pilgrims has been set at 18 to 60 years.

The Ministry of Health said that the Hajj applicant must ensure that they are free from all kinds of complex illnesses and diseases. It will be a requirement to provide a certificate of non-hospitalization in the past 6 months.

The Ministry of Health said that Hajj applicants will have to have received both doses of the corona vaccine and will have to undergo a PCR test. The pilgrims will have to receive a vaccine approved by the Saudi government in their country while the second dose of corona vaccine should be given 14 days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ministry of Health, pilgrims must have a PCR test report from their government-approved laboratories before arriving in Saudi Arabia, and the PCR test must not be more than 72 hours from the date of arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Ministry of Health says the pilgrims’ medical certificates, vaccinations and PCR tests will be checked upon arrival at the Hajj sites. It will be mandatory to quarantine for three days upon arrival at the designated residence in Saudi Arabia.