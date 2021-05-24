Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Hajj applicants must be vaccinated by Saudi government-approved vaccine

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 07:56 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Hajj applicants

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has recommended new protocols for Hajj this year.

According to the Arab media, Saudi government has limited the number of pilgrims to 60,000 this year, while the age limit for pilgrims has been set at 18 to 60 years.

The Ministry of Health said that the Hajj applicant must ensure that they are free from all kinds of complex illnesses and diseases. It will be a requirement to provide a certificate of non-hospitalization in the past 6 months.

The Ministry of Health said that Hajj applicants will have to have received both doses of the corona vaccine and will have to undergo a PCR test. The pilgrims will have to receive a vaccine approved by the Saudi government in their country while the second dose of corona vaccine should be given 14 days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ministry of Health, pilgrims must have a PCR test report from their government-approved laboratories before arriving in Saudi Arabia, and the PCR test must not be more than 72 hours from the date of arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Ministry of Health says the pilgrims’ medical certificates, vaccinations and PCR tests will be checked upon arrival at the Hajj sites. It will be mandatory to quarantine for three days upon arrival at the designated residence in Saudi Arabia.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Boris Johnson
50 mins ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wedding date announced

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wedding date has been set. According to...
Dogs Can Detect COVID-19
1 hour ago
UK Study: Dogs Can Detect COVID-19 Positive Arrivals at Airport

According to research published on Monday, dogs can be trained to detect...
Hamas holds military parade
5 hours ago
Defiantly, Hamas holds military parade with appearance of top leader

Gaza City - In a defiant show of strength after their 11-day...
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over 'Accusation Of Hijacking' Passenger Plan
5 hours ago
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over ‘Accusation Of Hijacking’ Passenger Plane

Europe and the United States have condemned the forced landing of a...
George Floyd One Year Memorial
5 hours ago
George Floyd: Family Gathers To Mark First Anniversary In Fight For Racial Justice

Ahead of the first death anniversary of George Floyd, who was choked...
'Deep Pockets': American Newspaper Publishes Attack Ad Against Top Pro-Palestinian Models
5 hours ago
‘Deep Pockets’: American Newspaper Publishes Attack Ad Against Top Pro-Palestinian Models

American newspaper The New York Times published a full-page attack ad this...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sindh lockdown
6 mins ago
Violation of lockdown in Sindh will result in a fine of Rs 2-1 m

Citizens in Sindh have been banned from going out after 8 pm....
Currency Rates in Pakistan
24 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 24 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 24 May 2021, Latest currency...
Boris Johnson
50 mins ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wedding date announced

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wedding date has been set. According to...
Dogs Can Detect COVID-19
1 hour ago
UK Study: Dogs Can Detect COVID-19 Positive Arrivals at Airport

According to research published on Monday, dogs can be trained to detect...