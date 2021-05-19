Double Click 970×250

Hamas chief urges Indonesia to mobilize international support against Israeli aggression

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 02:40 pm
Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has written a letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo about the escalating Israeli aggression in Palestine.

According to the media reports, Haniyeh in his letter urged Indonesia to take a clear and firm position to oblige the occupation an immediate end of aggression.

In his letter, Haniyeh said, ‘We call upon you to act urgently, and to mobilize Arab, Islamic and international support, to take a clear and firm position to oblige the occupation an immediate end of aggression and terror practiced by the Israeli occupation against the besieged Gaza Strip.’

He called for the end of all violations in the occupied Jerusalem and its people, including Judaization schemes, settlements, forced expulsion, and racial discrimination, and revoke all decisions targeting its gates and neighborhoods, especially the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The Chief also called on Widodo to mobilize international support to urge Israel to keep its hands off the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and to stop its violations against worshipers and allow them to practice their rituals and prayers freely.

“May God preserves and grants you success, and for brotherly Indonesia further progress,” he concluded.

