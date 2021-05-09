Double Click 970×250

Head of Catholic Church Calls For End To Violence In Annexed Jerusalem

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 06:10 pm
Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, has called for an end to violence in occupied Jerusalem.

In his statement, Pope Francis said that violence only breeds violence and clashes should be stopped immediately.

He added that Jerusalem is a place of worship, not violence, and that respect for the multi-religious and multi-cultural identity of the holy city must be maintained.

Pope Francis said he called for a joint resolution to maintain brotherhood.

On the other hand, Tunisia demanded that an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council be convened on the situation in occupied Jerusalem.

Note that on Al-Quds Day, the Israeli army attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque and more than 200 Palestinians performing Taraweeh were injured in the attack of the occupying army.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also strongly condemned the attack of Israeli Forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, took to his Twitter and said that the Israeli forces have violated all norms of humanity and international law.

While reiterating the support for the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the world community to take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

It should be noted that Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to expel seven Palestinian families from their homes in favour of Israeli settlers at the beginning of 2021.

Israeli police engaged worshippers in Al-Aqsa on Friday night during Taraweeh prayer with grenades and rubber bullets.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

As per the witness, women were also targeted by Israeli forces.

