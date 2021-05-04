Double Click 970×250

Heavy Rains And Floods Kill 37 People In Afghanistan

Aizbah Khan

04th May, 2021.
Floods and heavy rains in different provinces of Afghanistan have killed 37 people, including women and children.

According to the reports, after heavy rains in Afghanistan, poor infrastructure in remote areas is severely damaged and the problems are exacerbated by the lack of access to information.

A spokesman for the provincial governor, Jilani Farhad, said 24 people had been killed in flash floods in Herat province since Sunday.

Thousands of acres of crops were destroyed and livestock damaged in several districts of the province.

According to Jilani Farhad, the worst affected district was Adraskan, where 12 people, including four children and a woman, were killed.

He said that thousands of acres of crops and orchards of farmers were destroyed while hundreds of cattle were also affected by the floods.

The provincial administration has set up an emergency response committee in the affected districts to control the situation and expedite relief operations.

According to the governor of western Ghor province, Abdul Tahir Faizzada, 10 people, including six children, were killed in the floods.

He said the floods had partially damaged 163 houses in Ghor and forced 910 people to relocate.

Tamim Azmi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Disaster, said 405 families had been displaced in various provinces across the country, while some areas were flooded.

He added that 10 vehicles were stranded in the northern province of Saman Gun and three people were killed.

The Afghan Meteorological Department had forecast heavy rains and floods in 15 of the country’s 34 provinces, with 10 to 30 mm of rain expected.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rains are likely to continue till tomorrow in 23 provinces.

Such natural disasters occur frequently in Afghanistan, and in May 2014, a landslide in the northeastern part of the country killed 2,000 people.

Floods in August last year killed 200 people and destroyed more than a thousand homes, leaving thousands homeless.

