“History Will Remember When India Was Dying Modi Was Playing Flute”

recorded cases of Coronavirus reported in India as 414,000 more people have been diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 3,915 people have lost their lives, while in India, the number of coronavirus cases has increased by 1.57 million in a week and the pandemic in densely populated cities has spread to remote areas.

On the other hand, in this chaotic situation, the Modi government is giving priority to personal comfort.

The US broadcaster has published a report on the Modi government’s preference for personal comfort during India’s worst health crisis in history.

The repair and restoration of the Indian Parliament building in Delhi and the construction of the Prime Minister’s own house at a cost of over Rs 2 billion are causing public outrage.

Modi has also faced strong criticism from politicians.

In view of the public health emergency, Indian citizens have approached the Supreme Court to stop the construction of the project.

On the other hand, the employment situation has also become extremely worrying due to the lockdown as a result of the second wave of Coronavirus in India.

Unemployment rose to 8% in April, the highest in four months.

The Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s economic and employment watchdog, said in a recent report that the lockdown as a result of the second wave of Code 19 caused 7.5 million in April alone. More than a dozen people lost their jobs.

CMIE Managing Director Mahesh Vyas says the worrying situation in the job market will continue. The number of job losses in April has increased compared to March. More than 7.5 million people lost their jobs in April.