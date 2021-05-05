Human Rights Violation: World bodies want EU to put pressure on India

Human rights bodies have appealed the European Union to highlight the increasing Human Rights Violation in India during its scheduled summit with the Indian leaders.

According to the details, European leaders will hold a summit on May 8, 2021, with Indian leaders.

Ahead of the summit, Human Rights Watch has released a statement in which it has asked the European leaders to press the Indian government to reverse its abusive and discriminatory policies and immediately release all human rights activists.

The statement said the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has increasingly harassed, intimidated, and arbitrarily arrested human rights defenders, journalists, peaceful protesters, and other critics, under draconian sedition and counterterrorism laws.

The rights bodies’ group said the Indian government has imposed harsh and discriminatory restrictions on Muslim-majority areas in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since revoking the state’s constitutional status in August 2019.

EU-India Summit

The EU will be represented by the heads of state or government of the 27 EU member states, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. They will meet in Porto, Portugal.

Also Read 2 days ago Modi Thankful To EU For Standing In Solidarity With India During These Testing Times Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends gratitude to Her Excellency Ursula von...

India will be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will join EU leaders via video conference.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will also participate in the meeting.

EU-India summit History

The previous EU-India summit was held on 15 July 2020, via video conference. EU and India leaders adopted a joint statement, a five-year roadmap for the EU-India Strategic Partnership and a joint declaration on resource efficiency and circular economy.

At the 2020 summit, the leaders called for the COVID-19 vaccine to become a global common good. They also agreed to intensify cooperation on health security and pandemic crisis preparedness and response, while ramping up manufacturing and continuing supply chains of vital medical supplies.

The leaders agreed to keep the global trading system open and to further develop their trade and investment relations to unleash their full potential, particularly in the context of post-COVID19 economic recovery.