If there is hell on earth, it is lives of children in Gaza: UN General Secretary

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 08:10 pm
UNGA Session: UN General Secretary

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres on Thursday said while addressing the UNGA session in New York that “If there is a hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza”

Guterres said, “We must ensure the safety of the civilian population.”

There should be no attacks on airports, the civilian population, infrastructure waste, emphasized the UN Secretary-General.

Talking about the Israel-Palestine conflict, the UN General Secretary said that the conflict cannot be ignored.

“Hamas and the rest of Israel must stop firing rockets at civilians in Israel”, said UN General Secretary.

There is no justification for harming civilians and citizens must be protected and unprovoked shelling stopped.

“We must immediately call for a ceasefire”, said Antonio Guterres.

He added that the “indiscriminate firing of rockets by Hamas and other militant groups” towards population centers in Israel — which have left 12 dead, including two children — was “also unacceptable.”

“If there is a hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza,” he said.

