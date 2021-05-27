Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“Inaction On Grave Palestine Issue is hurting UN’s credibility”: UNGA President

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 04:22 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
UNGA President sheds light on Palestine and Kashmir issue

The United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir has on Thursday said that the UN’s inaction on the issue of Palestine is hurting its credibility.

He was addressing a joint press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today. The UNGA President has called upon India and Pakistan to pursue the path for peaceful resolution of the issue of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Peace, stability and prosperity hinges on normalization of relations between Pakistan and India, which is possible by finding the two countries resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he said.

“Inaction on the issue of Palestine, which is a grave matter, is damaging the credibility of the United Nations and the Security Council,” Bozkir said.

The UNGA President further added that it is hoped that the Security Council will also hear a collective vote on this important and necessary issue.

“Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in blatant human rights abuses,” Bozkir said. “Negotiations are urgently needed to establish two independent states. The UN General Assembly will not sit idly until peace is restored in the Middle East,” he added.

The UN leader also spoke about the Kashmir issue and said that he is well aware of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I know who a common Pakistani feels about the issue,” Volkan Bizkir added.

“I have always urged the parties to refrain from changing the status of the disputed territory. I urge India and Pakistan to work for a peaceful solution to this problem,” he said.

Commenting over Afghanistan Peace Process, Volkan Bozkir said that peace in the country is imperative for stability in the region.

“The Afghan peace process should be Afghan-owned and Afghan-led,” he said while appreciating Pakistan’s role in the peace process in Afghanistan.

The UNGA President also applauded Pakistan’s efforts in carrying the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note that Volkan Bozkir has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his arrival, he was received by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a UN representative in Islamabad and the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul at the airport.

During his stay, Volkan Bozkir will have detailed talks with the Foreign Minister and call on the Pakistani leadership. The interactions will cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the United Nations’ agenda.

Volkan Bozkır is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly. He had visited Pakistan last year in August before taking the charge as the President of the UN General Assembly.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Modi Cyclone Yaas
2 hours ago
Cyclone Yaas: Modi To Visit West Bengal To Review impact, Destruction

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on...
Ali Azmat Houston
2 hours ago
Pakistani legendary singer Ali Azmat to perform in Houston on 10th July

Pakistani singer Ali Azmat will have his concert in Houston, Texas on...
Saudi Princess
18 hours ago
Saudi Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed Passes Away

Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud has passed away....
20 hours ago
California Shooting: Multiple killed at a rail yard in San Jose

On Wednesday, multiple people were killed and several sustained injuries after an...
Mexican Police Chief Killed
22 hours ago
Mexican Police Chief Killed as Assailants Fired 200 bullets

Mexican Police Chief Killed: While driving to Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state capital,...
Officer Who Foiled Grand Mosque Attack Calls On Saudi Foreign Minister
1 day ago
Officer Who Foiled Grand Mosque Attack Calls On Saudi Foreign Minister

During the Friday sermon last Friday, a man tried to climb the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Millionaire YouTubers
6 mins ago
Top 15 Millionaire YouTubers of the World

By making content that people love to watch, these millionaire Youtubers are...
Foreign Minister highlights Kashmir Palestine issue
54 mins ago
“UN Must Play Its Role For Resolution of Palestine & Kashmir Disputes”: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that today, the entire world...
Syra Yousuf beauty queen
1 hour ago
Pakistani model & actress Syra Yousuf titled ‘beauty queen’

A bridal photo shoot of the famous Pakistani showbiz actress & model...
Ayeza Khan natural
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan shares her naturally glowing selfie

Ayeza Khan, the beloved actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has given...