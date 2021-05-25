Double Click 728 x 90
India: Delhi Police Raids Twitter Office In Toolkit Case

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 03:22 pm
Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, arrived with a massive team on Monday evening at the office of the well-known social media platform Twitter.

In the related footage, a team of Delhi Police can be seen walking around the office in a dramatic manner. Asked by media, police said it was a routine operation and that she had come here to give notice to the Twitter official. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most employees are working from their homes and no one was in the office except for one or two people.

India’s Modi government’s dealings with social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter have been strained for days, and the two are at odds over a number of issues, but this is the first time the police have cracked down on their offices.

The opposition Congress party called the police to move a cowardly raid and said it was a failed attempt to cover up the actions of the ruling BJP adding that “the truth cannot be defeated.

Rajiv Gowda, head of the Congress party’s research team, said in a statement on Tuesday that the BJP conspired to produce fake documents and they were caught. Now they are trying to intimidate on Twitter. They have There is no legal authority to do so.

What’s the whole matter

The controversy began when a BJP spokesperson, Sambat Patra, shared a ‘toolkit’ on his Twitter account on May 18, claiming that the Congress party had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi about tackling the coronavirus. This toolkit is designed to discredit Modi and his government. The alleged toolkit highlights a number of issues that could lead to serious political controversy, highlighting the government’s failure to deal with the COVID-19. Soon after Sambat Patra’s post, the controversial tweet was shared by many other BJP leaders.

The Congress immediately denied it, alleging that the BJP had devised the toolkit itself to discredit the Congress. They also informed Twitter and said that this toolkit has been prepared by making a fake letter pad. The Congress party has also lodged a complaint with the police against all these BJP leaders.

