India: Delhi YouTuber Arrested Flying Dog With Balloons

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 12:45 pm
Can anyone enjoy risking their pet’s life? People who love animals will be reluctant to do anything like that.

But a YouTuber in India has been arrested for flying his own pet dog with helium balloons.

According to the reports, the arrested Indian YouTuber has more than 4 million followers.

He says he loves his pet dog but he tied the dog up with balloons and released it into the air and then made a video of it and played it on his YouTube channel.

Gaurav Sharma, a YouTuber while apologizing in another video said, “I made a big mistake.”

However, he said that his love for his dog was given the wrong colour. “I’m unmarried but the (dollar) dog is like my kid.”

Gaurav Sharma  said, “It can be seen in the old videos on my YouTube that I shopped for ‘dollars’ in summer and winter.” “I buy things for him and take him for a walk. I even celebrate his birthday by inviting other dogs. ”

According to media reports, police say YouTuber was arrested on a tip-off from the animal rights group People for Animals.

The dog could not go high in the air because someone grabbed him from a nearby balcony.

