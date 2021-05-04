Double Click 970×250

India Surpasses 20M COVID Cases; Deaths Mount As Oxygen Runs Out

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 10:31 am
India Coronavirus hit country

India has surpassed the national Coronavirus case tally past 20 million on Tuesday, becoming the second worst-hit country after the United States (US).

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has announced a national lockdown as COVID-19 continue to wreak havoc in India.

On Tuesday, May 5, the country has reported 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths surge to 3,449 taking the toll to 222,408, health ministry data showed.

Currently, the country has 3.45 million active cases.

“The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown… GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people,” Congress MP Gandhi said on Twitter.

On the other hand, infected patients are dying due to a shortage of oxygen in the hospitals.

23 patients in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district in a 24-hour period from Sunday morning due to a shortage of oxygen facility at medical centres.

What Causes COVID Rise In India?

The surge in COVID-19 has concurred with the sudden unavailability of vaccinations, due to problems with supplies and delivery.

Just 9.5% of the population of 1.35 billion has so far received a single dose.

Furthermore, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been severely criticized for not taking proper notice of the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the country. People bashed him for not moving forthwith to limit the latest wave of infections and for letting millions of largely unmasked people attend religious festivals and crowded political rallies during March and April.

Several countries including Pakistan, the US, Kuwait and others have imposed a travel ban on India to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier, the Indian premier extended gratitude to Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for the EU’s quick support for India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Narendra Modi held a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen and discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and the EU. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation of the EU and its Member States for mobilizing quick support for India.

