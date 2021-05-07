India’s Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Thursday has announced on Twitter that he will observe a fast of last Friday of Ramadan.

Markandey Katju took to Twitter and said, 7th May, is the last Friday of Ramzan. I will be keeping Roza tomorrow, as I have for the last 25 years, out of respect&solidarity with my Muslim brothers&sisters. I appeal2all non-Muslims all over the world to do the same. Sehri is at 4.15 am&iftaar at 7 pm.Don’t eat or drink in between.”

Tomorrow, 7th May, is last Friday of Ramzan. I will be keeping roza tomorrow, as I have for last 25 years,out of respect&solidarity with my Muslim brothers&sisters.

I appeal2all non Muslims all over world to do same.Sehri is at 4.15 am&iftaar at 7 pm.Don’t eat or drink in between — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) May 6, 2021

Former Supreme Court Judge of India Justice Markandey Katju has always been known for his straightforward comments.

They don’t care who is being opposed and who is being supported while stating the facts.

They believe in speaking the facts and have a just mindset.

He has often criticized the Modi government and questioned its policies and actions many times.

he is also not ready to spare the opposition along with the government. While he targets the policies of the governments, he does not lag behind in highlighting the failures of the opposition.