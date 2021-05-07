Double Click 970×250

India’s Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 09:39 pm
Adsense 300×600
India's Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims

India’s Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Thursday has announced on Twitter that he will observe a fast of last Friday of Ramadan.

Markandey Katju took to Twitter and said, 7th May, is the last Friday of Ramzan. I will be keeping Roza tomorrow, as I have for the last 25 years, out of respect&solidarity with my Muslim brothers&sisters. I appeal2all non-Muslims all over the world to do the same. Sehri is at 4.15 am&iftaar at 7 pm.Don’t eat or drink in between.”

Former Supreme Court Judge of India Justice Markandey Katju has always been known for his straightforward comments.

They don’t care who is being opposed and who is being supported while stating the facts.

They believe in speaking the facts and have a just mindset.

He has often criticized the Modi government and questioned its policies and actions many times.

he is also not ready to spare the opposition along with the government. While he targets the policies of the governments, he does not lag behind in highlighting the failures of the opposition.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan
12 hours ago
Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan

Malaysia has announced a travel ban on citizens of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh,...
Qatar's Finance Minister Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges
1 day ago
Qatar’s Finance Minister Arrested Over Alleged Corruption Charges

Qatar Finance Minister Ali Shareef al-Emadi has been arrested on charges of...
Afghanistan: Former News Anchor Shot Dead In Kandahar
1 day ago
Afghanistan: Former News Anchor Shot Dead In Kandahar

A finance ministry employee and former news anchor has been shot dead...
1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth Launches Her Own Beer Range In Two Variations

Queen Elizabeth has launched her own beer range, Sandringham Estate has announced...
Joe Biden Pak-Afghan peace process
1 day ago
“Pakistan understands the impact of civil war in Afghanistan”: Joe Biden

The United States (US) President Joe Biden, in his recent remarks, said...
Lucknow blast three killed
1 day ago
Blast during oxygen cylinders’ refilling Kills Three, Injures Six In Lucknow

Three people have been killed and six others left wounded after a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

British High Commissioner Reminds People That "Cleanliness Is Half Faith"
8 mins ago
British High Commissioner Reminds People That “Cleanliness Is Half Faith”

It is believed that a morning walk on the lush Margalla hills...
Ayeza Khan Video
26 mins ago
Video: Ayeza Khan Knows How To Make Everyone Drool Over Her Beauty

The most followed Pakistani actress on Instgram, Ayeza Khan, has left her...
Karachi hot and dry weather
39 mins ago
Karachi’s Weather To Remain Hot And Humid

The meteorological department on Friday has predicted hot and humid weather in...
Maulana Tariq Jamil
1 hour ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil’s Gym Video Is An Inspiration To Many

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil is one of the favorite preachers...