Double Click 970×250

Iran Confirms Talks With Saudi Arabia

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 12:21 am
Adsense 300×600
Iran Saudi

Iran confirmed for the first time that talks with Saudi Arabia had taken place in early April, saying it was too early to say whether the talks would succeed or not.

“De-escalation of tensions between the two Muslim countries in the Persian Gulf region is in the interest of both nations and the region,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, the foreign ministry spokesman said in a televised weekly news conference.

He further said, “We welcome resolving of the issues that have existed between the two countries … We will use our best efforts in this regard.”

The head of policy planning at Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, Ambassador Rayed Krimly, said that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran were aimed at reducing regional tensions. He said it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see “verifiable deeds”.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Israel's planned evictions
8 hours ago
United States expresses ‘serious concerns’ over Israel’s planned evictions

The National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called upon his Israeli counterpart on...
$1.8 billion Parliament Renovation
10 hours ago
India bleeds due to COVID-19 while Modi presses ahead with $1.8 billion parliament renovation

New Delhi: While hospitals plead for life-saving oxygen and Covid-19 victims dying...
UAE announces suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan
10 hours ago
UAE announces suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the suspension of entry for...
Afghanistan
14 hours ago
Afghanistan: Bomb hits passenger bus in Zabul province

At least sixteen people were killed and 41 others were severely injured...
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity
14 hours ago
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity

The authorities in Ajman announced that schools across the city can resume...
Head of Catholic Church Calls For End To Violence In Annexed Jerusalem
1 day ago
Head of Catholic Church Calls For End To Violence In Annexed Jerusalem

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Israeli airstrike
37 mins ago
Nine Palestinians martyred In Israeli airstrike on Gaza

Nine Palestinians, including a Hamas commander and three children, were martyred in...
Tattoo
1 hour ago
These Female Pakistani Celebs Love To Flaunt Their Tattoo

Tattoos are considered is a form of art but no in Pakistan....
Kanwal Aftab makeover
2 hours ago
Photos: Take A Look At Kanwal Aftab’s Bridal Makeover

Pakistani TikTok star Kanwal Aftab, who recently tied the knot with Zulqarnan...
Salman Khan sisters
2 hours ago
Salman Khan’s Sisters Tested Positive For Coronavirus?

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has recently confirmed that his sisters Arpita Khan...