Iran Confirms Talks With Saudi Arabia

Iran confirmed for the first time that talks with Saudi Arabia had taken place in early April, saying it was too early to say whether the talks would succeed or not.

“De-escalation of tensions between the two Muslim countries in the Persian Gulf region is in the interest of both nations and the region,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, the foreign ministry spokesman said in a televised weekly news conference.

He further said, “We welcome resolving of the issues that have existed between the two countries … We will use our best efforts in this regard.”

The head of policy planning at Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, Ambassador Rayed Krimly, said that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran were aimed at reducing regional tensions. He said it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see “verifiable deeds”.