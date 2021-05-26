Double Click 728 x 90
Iran releases final list of candidates found qualified for Presidential election

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 10:35 am
Iran releases final list of candidates found qualified for Presidential election

The Interior Ministry of Iran has issued a final list of the candidates found qualified by the constitutional council to run for President in the June 18 election.

The list released includes:

Iran’s judiciary leader Saeed Jalili, conservative cleric Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaei, Alireza Zakani, Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Albdolnasser Hemmati, and Mohsen Mehr-Alizadeh.

Rezaei sits on Iran’s Expediency Council and Jalili served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council from 2007 to 2013.

The council barred former parliament speaker Ali Larijani from running. He was once seen as a possible front-runner in the race. He is a longtime member of the Iranian political establishment who favored the 2015 nuclear deal with several other nations, including the United States.

Moreover, the former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was also found by the council to be ineligible.

He has expressed interest in returning to the presidency since he left in 2013 but has not been allowed to run. Ahmadinejad threatened to boycott next month’s election if the council didn’t let him run.

It is worth mentioning here that Iran said close to 600 people registered to run for president, but only 40 submitted all the documentation required to be vetted by the council. The election will be held on June 18.

