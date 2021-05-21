Double Click 970×250

Israel Dishonors Ceasefire As Occupying Forces Once Again Storms Al Aqsa

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 04:41 pm
Israeli occupation forces raid the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and fire stun grenades and teargas at worshipers here on Friday.

According to the reports, Israeli forces once again stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound launching tear gas and stun grenades at worshipers.

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting that wreaked havoc in the Gaza Strip and disrupted life in Israel.

According to the international news agency, after the ceasefire, celebrations were heard on the streets of Gaza, with car horns being blown and a few aerial shots fired as crowds took to the streets in the occupied West Bank.

Egypt negotiated a ceasefire following international pressure to halt the bloodshed that began on May 10.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who had called on the UN Security Council to stop Israel’s attack on Gaza, welcomed the ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden also welcomed the agreement, saying “The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians.”

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Security Council had approved recommendations to accept Egypt’s unconditional ceasefire plan.

On the other hand, Hamas also confirmed the ceasefire in their statements.

“This is the euphoria of victory”, a senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayasaid while addressing thousands of Palestinians on the streets.

According to a report by the British news agency Reuters, due to the fighting, many Palestinians in Gaza could not celebrate Eid al-Fitr, so on Friday, postponed Eid al-Fitr meals were held in Gaza.

Half of the Israeli radio stations that were constantly broadcasting news and commentary resumed playing music and songs.

However, both sides said they were ready to respond to the other side’s ceasefire violation.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem since an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Israeli army and Hamas came face to face on May 10 after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan.

The escalation resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, which has left at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in Israeli bombings. Many buildings have been demolished and thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes.

The Israeli military says more than 4,000 rockets have been fired by Hamas. The rockets have killed 12 people in Israel.

 

