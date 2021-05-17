Double Click 970×250

‘Israel is committing reprehensible crimes under auspices of US,’: Iran’s envoy

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 02:58 pm
Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Majid Takht Ravanchi has said that Israel is committing reprehensible crimes under the auspices of the United States (US) and the deadly silence of the Security Council.

According to the details, in a statement today, Majid Takht Ravanchi said that UNSC’s inaction had increasingly emboldened the regime in the atrocities.

The envoy pointed to the US’ patronage for Israel as a key factor behind its sustained avoidance of accountability for the Israeli atrocities.

“Tel Aviv is simultaneously engaged in genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression against the Palestinians due to the Security Council’s mum on the savagery,” the envoy made the remarks, speaking at UNSC meeting that was held to address the heartrending bloodshed and destruction that have occurred across the Palestinian territories as a result of Israel’s brutality.

He said that the US has been systematically shielding the regime against international condemnation, whether under the Democrats or the Republicans. Adding that, the current US administration has similarly tried to protect the regime and had even prevented the Council from issuing a simple press release urging the cessation of its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The envoy said that the US has shown that it would decisively back the regime no matter the magnitude of its crimes.

Israel’s violence against Palestine has entered its eighth consecutive day with air raids killing at least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women.

