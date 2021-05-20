Double Click 970×250

Israel should put an end to atrocities against Palestinians: Palestinian FM

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 08:20 pm
Palestinian Foreign Minister

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Thursday, Palestine’s Foreign Minister Dr. Riyad Al Maliki said that Israel should put an end to atrocities against unarmed Palestinians.

While highlighting the Israeli aggression, the Palestinian Foreign Minister said,

“Israel has escalated its atrocities against unarmed Palestinians. Innocent Palestinians are being targeted for aggression.”

He said that Unarmed worshipers were attacked in Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Israel is not even apologizing to the world for its heinous crimes,” said the Palestinian Foreign Minister.

He said,

“Enough is enough, the world must end Israeli domination.”

The Palestinian Foreign Minister went on to say that “those who say Israel has a right to defense support atrocities.”

UNGA Session: Violence In The West Bank Must Stop, Says UN President:

UN General Assembly (UNGA) Session on Palestinian situation has been started.

UN President Volkin Bozkar said that violence in the West Bank must stop. He further said that the conflict between Israel and Palestine cannot be ignored.

While addressing the session special, the UNGA President Bozkir condemned Israeli airstrikes on Palestinians and religious sites.

“Raid on Al Aqsa Mosque shocking. Israel’s attacks inhumane,” he said.

On the other hand, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres said that: “We must ensure the safety of the civilian population.”

There should be no attacks on airports, the civilian population, infrastructure waste, emphasized the UN Secretary-General.

Talking about the Israel-Palestine conflict, the UN General Secretary said that the conflict cannot be ignored.

“Hamas and the rest of Israel must stop firing rockets at civilians in Israel”, said UN General Secretary.

There is no justification for harming civilians and citizens must be protected and unprovoked shelling stopped.

“We must immediately call for a ceasefire”, said Antonio Guterres.

