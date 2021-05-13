Double Click 970×250

Israeli Bombardment On Gaza Continues, Killing At Least 83

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 05:47 pm
Israel has destroyed several resident buildings, police stations and security offices in Gaza in airstrikes. Authorities say, 83 people, including 17 children, have been killed since the violence began.

When Palestinians in the Gaza Strip woke up on Thursday morning, May 13, to celebrate Eid, there was a roar of Israeli warplanes in the air and a series of bombings in Gaza. On the other hand, the Islamic group Hamas also launches rocket attacks on Israel from time to time.

According to the latest reports, 69 Palestinians, including 17 children and eight women, have been killed in Israeli bombings so far, while seven Israelis have been killed in Hamas rocket attacks. Hundreds of others have been injured so far in the violence.

The Islamic group Hamas has confirmed that its commander in Gaza City, Bassam Issa, was killed along with some of his senior leaders in Israeli attacks.

At a time when so many civilians are being killed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue airstrikes on Gaza.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic call with US President Joe Biden, in which Biden reassured Israel of the US support and stressed the importance of its right to self-defence.

The US president hopes that the violence in the region will end soon. “My expectation is that we will be able to close it soon, but Israel has a right to defend itself,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

On the other hand, a tweet released from Netanyahu’s office after the phone conversation said that Israel will continue its airstrikes on Gaza.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the phone on Wednesday. “I spoke with President Abbas about the ongoing situation in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza. I expressed condolences for the loss of life. I emphasized the need to end rocket attacks and deescalate tensions,” he wrote on Twitter.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has expressed surprise at the violence in several Israeli cities, calling it a threat to the country.

A group of hardline Jews in Tel Aviv has reportedly grabbed an Arab Israeli and beaten him with severe injuries.

According to some Israeli media reports, several Arab-Israeli shops in Tel Aviv have also been looted.

There have also been Jews- Muslim clashes incidents reported in which dozens of people have been injured so far, while about 350 people have been arrested.

The Israeli prime minister has also condemned the riots between Jews and Arab Israelis inside Israel.

He said he was considering deploying troops in the affected areas if the situation did not get under control.

World leaders have condemned the violence and called for an immediate end to it.

However, attacks between the Israeli army’s attack on Gaza continued leading to an increase in casualties.

Meanwhile, several US airlines have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv due to rocket attacks on Israel.

