Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has triggered the US journalist Bianna Golodryga after they discussed the Israel-Gaza clashes during a live talk show.

In an interview, doing rounds all over the internet, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks have sparked fury all over the international media after he said that “Israel controls the media”.

The CNN anchorperson, Bianna Golodryga, who is Jewish, FM Qureshi first said that Israel is losing “the media war” in its battle against Hamas, “despite their connections.”

Golodryga shot back, saying: “What are their connections?”

Qureshi laughed and said “Deep pockets.” After which Golodryga pushed again, asking what he meant, and Qureshi answered: “Well they’re very influential people, they control media.”

“I would call that an antisemitic remark,” Golodryga responded.

Moreover, Golodryga repeatedly brought up Qureshi’s statements about what he called Israel’s control of the media.

When asked to condemn antisemitism, Qureshi said, “I will not justify any rocket attacks…and I cannot condone the aerial bombardment that is taking place.” He described Israel’s actions against Hamas as “genocide,” “war crimes” and “ethnic cleansing.”

However, in an official tweet by a US journalist, she wrote, “I can’t believe I have to say this, but there should be zero point zero doubt that accusing Israel of “controlling the media” and having “deep pockets” is anti-Semitic. This website can be both constructive and depressing. My Twitter feed is currently the latter.”

Note that a ceasefire agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting that wreaked havoc in the Gaza Strip and disrupted life in Israel.

According to the international news agency, after the ceasefire, celebrations were heard on the streets of Gaza, with car horns being blown and a few aerial shots fired as crowds took to the streets in the occupied West Bank.

Egypt had negotiated a ceasefire following international pressure to halt the bloodshed that began on May 10.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who had called on the UN Security Council to stop Israel’s attack on Gaza, welcomed the ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden also welcomed the agreement, saying “The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas and other Gaza-based terrorist groups that have taken the lives of innocent civilians.”

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Security Council had approved recommendations to accept Egypt’s unconditional ceasefire plan.